Video: Uttarakhand Lady Cop Heroically Saves Man After He Slips While Trying To Board Moving Train At Laksar Railway Station

A lady cop deployed at Uttarakhand's Laskar railway station displayed remarkable agility and saved the life of a passenger. A video has surfaced on the internet showing a passenger falling into the gap between train and platform while attempting to board a moving Kolkata - Jammu Tawi Express.According to the CCTV footage's time code, the incident occurred on Sunday, April 24th.

During the accident, GRP constable Uma acted like an angel and saved the passenger's life. It is being reported that the passenger got down at the station to get some food and beverages.

As the passenger was still at the stall situated on the platform, the train started moving after getting a green signal.

Following this, the video shows the passenger attempting to run towards the train to catch it. However, with his hands already full of food and other items, he struggled to grasp the train's handle, causing him to lose his balance and fall into the gap between the train and the platform.

लक्सर रेलवे स्टेशन पर कलकत्ता-जम्मूतवी एक्सप्रेस में रेलवे स्टेशन से खाने का सामान लेकर एक यात्री चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने लगा। इस दौरान उसका पैर फिसल गया और वह ट्रैन और प्लेटफार्म के बीच में फंस गया। जिसे महिला आरक्षी उमा ने सुरक्षित बाहर खींचकर बचा लिया।#UttarakhandPolice pic.twitter.com/1l5dFTQ3i7 — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) April 28, 2024

According to reports, due to the ongoing farmers' agitation near Ambala, all trains coming from Punjab are running late.

Train was 5 hours late

As a result, Kolkata - Jammu Tawi Express reached platform number four at Luxar railway station approximately 5 hours behind schedule. Meanwhile, a passenger got down to buy food, and just as the train started moving, he hurried to board it.

However, due to the imbalance, the passenger fell down, prompting GRP constable Uma to act swiftly and save the passenger by grabbing both his hands, and the fellow passengers on the train pulled the emergency chain, stopping the train and getting the passenger out. Fortunately, the passenger did not suffer any serious injuries.