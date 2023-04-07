 Palghar: Cop saves elderly man who fell into gap between train and platform in Vasai; video surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar: Cop saves elderly man who fell into gap between train and platform in Vasai; video surfaces

Palghar: Cop saves elderly man who fell into gap between train and platform in Vasai; video surfaces

The passenger, who has been identified as Vijay Malekar (74 years old), was trying to get on the moving train when he lost his balance and slipped into the gap between the train and the platform.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Palghar: Cop saves elderly man who fell into gap between train and platform in Vasai | Screengrab

Palghar: A police constable of the Vasai GRP saved the life of a passenger who was trying to get on a moving train.

The incident took place shortly before midnight on Wednesday, said the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials.

Passenger lost balance

The passenger, who has been identified as Vijay Malekar (74 years old), was trying to get on the moving train when he lost his balance and slipped into the gap between the train and the platform.

As soon as the constable noticed the incident, he rushed to the spot and saved the passenger's life.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

Read Also
Bhopal: GRP cracks theft cases, recovers booty
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra CM Shinde to pray at Lord Ram Temple, likely to dine with UP CM Adityanath in Ayodhya on...

Maharashtra CM Shinde to pray at Lord Ram Temple, likely to dine with UP CM Adityanath in Ayodhya on...

Palghar: Cop saves elderly man who fell into gap between train and platform in Vasai; video surfaces

Palghar: Cop saves elderly man who fell into gap between train and platform in Vasai; video surfaces

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a closed room on 4th floor of Mistry Manor building at Nepensea road;...

Mumbai: Fire breaks out in a closed room on 4th floor of Mistry Manor building at Nepensea road;...

Mumbai: The only Indian city on list of world’s best cities for public transportation

Mumbai: The only Indian city on list of world’s best cities for public transportation

IIT Bombay: Handwriting analysts confirm Darshan Solanki wrote the suicide note

IIT Bombay: Handwriting analysts confirm Darshan Solanki wrote the suicide note