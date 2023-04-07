Palghar: Cop saves elderly man who fell into gap between train and platform in Vasai; video surfaces

Palghar: Cop saves elderly man who fell into gap between train and platform in Vasai | Screengrab

Palghar: A police constable of the Vasai GRP saved the life of a passenger who was trying to get on a moving train.

The incident took place shortly before midnight on Wednesday, said the Government Railway Police (GRP) officials.

Passenger lost balance

The passenger, who has been identified as Vijay Malekar (74 years old), was trying to get on the moving train when he lost his balance and slipped into the gap between the train and the platform.

As soon as the constable noticed the incident, he rushed to the spot and saved the passenger's life.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV camera.

A police constable (Thanambir) of Vasai GRP saved the life of a passenger while trying to catch a moving train. This incident took place on 5th April at Vasai Road railway station.#Mumbai pic.twitter.com/50uLuT96bd — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) April 6, 2023