Bhopal: GRP cracks theft cases, recovers booty

In the second case, Dilip Rawat of Sagar was boarding Somnath Express for Bikaner from Bhopal.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Government Railway Police (GRP) has cracked theft cases under Section 379 of the IPC and recovered booty. According to GRP, in the first case, disabled Shubham Sahu of Indore, had come from Udaipur to Bhopal. He was talking on mobile to someone at Platform No-6 of Bhopal Railway station. Someone pushed him and snatched the handset worth Rs 15k. As the complainant was disabled he could not chase the miscreant. On the basis of CCTV footage, Asif alias Bhura was arrested.

In the second case, Dilip Rawat of Sagar was boarding Somnath Express for Bikaner from Bhopal. Some unidentified miscreants picked his pocket and disappeared with his purse. Rs 2k cash, voter identify card, Aadhaar card and ticket were in the purse. He lodged a complaint with GRP Bhopal. Amir Mian (30), was arrested and the purse was recovered.

In the third case, Chandrashila Sharma was travelling in Gorakhpur Express on December 21, 2022. An unidentified miscreant disappeared with her bag containing a mobile handset worth Rs 15k, gold ear ring etc. The case was handed over to the GRP, Bhopal. Ajit Kumar (19) has been arrested.

Arjun Singh of Sehore was travelling from Sehore to Bhopal in Malwa Express on February 18, 2023. An unidentified miscreant disappeared picking his pocket. The purse contained Rs 3k and documentss. Nikil Vanshkar (18) was arrested.

Bhopal: Massive plantation drive to celebrate nature-lover CM Chouhan's birthday
