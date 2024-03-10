 Mira-Bhayandar: Alert RPF Cops Save Woman Who Slipped From Moving Train
The on-duty constables Eknath Mane and Chavhan immediately rushed to her rescue and pulled her to safety with the help of other commuters.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 09:03 PM IST
Two alert constables from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a passenger who lost her balance and slipped from the footboard of a Virar-bound local train as it started moving after its halt at the Bhayandar railway station on Saturday.

Details of incident

 The incident was reported on platform number one at around 12.12pm. A video clip shows the passenger Priya More boarding the train and slipping off seconds after the train started moving. She is then seen getting dragged for a short distance by the train.

