Nashik: Thieves With Jewellery And Cash Arrested By RPF

The Railway Police Force (RPF) at Nashik Road intercepted and apprehended three thieves who attempted to escape with gold ornaments and cash aboard the Kashi Express.

The incident unfolded when Kalpana Nand Kumar More, a 65-year-old resident of Amba Bhavan, Anand Nagar, Vasai West, Mumbai, returned home on March 7 to discover her house burgled. The thieves had made away with 36 grams of gold mangalsutra, 35 grams of a gold necklace, 45 grams of five pairs of gold rings, 15 grams of gold mangalsutra, 15 grams of a gold chain, 100 grams of silver anklets, and a sum of ₹4 lakh in cash.

Filing a complaint at the Manikpur city police station in Vasai Paschim, More initiated an investigation. Simultaneously, Divisional Security Commissioner of Railway Police Force H Srinivasa Rao alerted RPF at Nashik Road about the suspects traveling via train.

Realizing the gravity of the situation, Police Inspector Harfool Singh Yadav swiftly organized a team to search the Kashi Express from Mumbai to Bhusawal. Assistant Sub-Inspector Dinesh Yadav and his team spotted three suspects in the train upon its arrival at Nashik Road station.

The suspects, identified as Mohammad Shaheed Khan (37) from Prem Nagar, Goregaon West, Lal Kesar Dadanrai (27) from Ganesh Chowk, Shanti Pada, Vasai, and Rakesh Kumar Ramraj Yadav (33) from New Mulund Link Road, Goregaon West, were apprehended.

Upon interrogation, the thieves confessed to their involvement in the burglary. They were found in possession of ₹1,29,700 in cash, along with 15 grams of gold pandal, two gold rings, two gold bali, and one gold nath.

The prompt action of Nashik Road RSF and their coordination with local authorities led to the successful apprehension of the culprits. The suspects are currently detained by the Manikpur police station for further investigation.