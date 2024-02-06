Gujarat: Stray Cats Prowl Surat International Airport Tarmac, Raising Safety Concerns (Watch)

Melvyn Thomas

Surat: The Surat International Airport, newly minted with its upgraded status just days ago, has become an unexpected haven for feline residents – stray cats and kittens. This, however, poses a significant safety hazard to both aircraft and passengers, raising concerns about the airport's wildlife management practices.

The alarming situation came to light when a passenger traveling from Surat to Diu captured video footage of a cat and her kittens roaming freely on the air side, near boarding gate number 1. The video, now viral on social media, showcases the cats nestled comfortably below an aero bridge column, oblivious to the potential danger they pose.

Cat struck by aircraft few days ago

This incident follows a close call just days prior, where a cat was reportedly struck by an aircraft. This raises serious questions about the airport's ability to control wildlife movement within its critical operational areas. Passengers have expressed shock and disbelief at the sight, highlighting their anxieties about lax security measures that allow such easy access for animals onto the tarmac.

Netizens react to video

The video has sparked outrage online, with many users mocking the airport's safety protocols and questioning the effectiveness of its bird and wildlife management program. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had only recently, on January 30th, issued a gazette notification granting Surat airport international status. This incident casts a shadow on this achievement, raising concerns about whether the airport is equipped to handle the increased security demands that come with international operations.

Cats may possibly cause accidents

Cats can chew on electrical wires, causing malfunctions and potential accidents.The sudden appearance of a cat on the runway can be startling and distracting for pilots, potentially leading to errors in judgment. Stray cats can carry various diseases that can be harmful to humans. The presence of cats can be disruptive to airport operations and unpleasant for passengers.

This should be done humanely and in accordance with animal welfare regulations. The airport authorities should be more forthcoming with information about the incident and the steps being taken to address it. Efforts to reach the top authorities of Surat Airport for comment proved unsuccessful.