Gujarat: 9 Including 2 Policemen Killed After Jaguar Car Rams Into People On Iskcon Flyover In Ahmedabad; Post-Accident Visuals Surface

Nine people were killed and close to 13 injured in an accident that took place Thursday morning on a flyover near ISKCON temple on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar (SG) Highway in Ahmedabad. The accident occured around 1 am on Thursday (July 20). "Last night a Jaguar car killed 9 people and injured 10-11 people. The driver has been admitted to hospital and as per doctor's advice, we will arrest him," said DCP Traffic West Nita Desai.

"Nine people including two policemen have died in the accident. No one is admitted here," said Kripa Patel, Medical Officer, Sola Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad.

Shocking visuals from the accident spot emerged, which showed the car completely dismantled.

The accident took place when it was still dark, showed images from the accident spot.

Trigger warning: Below video contains graphic visuals. Viewer discretion advised.

Several videos of the accident made rounds on social media.

Trigger warning: Below video contains graphic visuals. Viewer discretion advised.

Several videos of the accident made rounds on social media.

Kripa Patel, Medical Officer, Sola Civil Hospital, said, "12 people were brought to the hospital out of which 9 were dead." The injured are being treated in the hospital, he added. Further information is awaited.

(With agency inputs. This is breaking news. More details awaited)

