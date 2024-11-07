 Gujarat: 2 Women Die Of Asphyxiation In Major Fire At Surat Fortune Mall
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: 2 Women Die Of Asphyxiation In Major Fire At Surat Fortune Mall

Gujarat: 2 Women Die Of Asphyxiation In Major Fire At Surat Fortune Mall

The fire department was alerted shortly after the incident began, and multiple fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 01:38 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Surat: Two women died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out at Amritaya Spa and Gym in Fortune Mall, located in Surat's upscale City Light area, late Wednesday night. The blaze, which started on the top floor of the mall, quickly engulfed the spa and gym, trapping those inside.

The fire department was alerted shortly after the incident began, and multiple fire engines were dispatched to the scene. 

According to Fire Officer Krishna Modh, who led the firefighting operation, around 10-12 fire engines were deployed, with firefighters using water cannons to contain and extinguish the flames. “We have recovered the bodies of two women who died from suffocation,” Krishna confirmed, noting that efforts to control the fire were ongoing.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC To Auction Iconic Aurora Cinema In Matunga Over ₹2.74 Crore Property Tax Arrears
article-image

The fire’s cause remains unknown, and an investigation has been launched to determine the origin and potential safety lapses at the facility. Eyewitnesses reported that thick smoke filled the area, making it difficult for those inside to find their way out. The victims were unable to escape in time, succumbing to smoke inhalation before rescuers could reach them.

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan: 3-Member Panel Formed To Probe Disappearance Of 25 Tigers From Ranthambore National Park
Rajasthan: 3-Member Panel Formed To Probe Disappearance Of 25 Tigers From Ranthambore National Park
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Some Political Parties Use Mumbai’s Illegal Immigrants For Vote-Bank Politics,TISS Study Reveals
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Some Political Parties Use Mumbai’s Illegal Immigrants For Vote-Bank Politics,TISS Study Reveals
'I Jumped Into The Fire To Protect Bow And Arrow': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
'I Jumped Into The Fire To Protect Bow And Arrow': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh Promises Youth 'Elect Me, I Will Get Brides For You'
Maharashtra Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh Promises Youth 'Elect Me, I Will Get Brides For You'

Fortune Mall, a popular location in City Light, is home to various businesses, including Amritaya Spa and Gym. The incident has raised concerns over fire safety measures in commercial establishments across Surat, particularly in high-traffic areas like City Light.

The names of the deceased are yet to be ascertained by the police. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: 3-Member Panel Formed To Probe Disappearance Of 25 Tigers From Ranthambore National Park

Rajasthan: 3-Member Panel Formed To Probe Disappearance Of 25 Tigers From Ranthambore National Park

Gujarat: 2 Women Die Of Asphyxiation In Major Fire At Surat Fortune Mall

Gujarat: 2 Women Die Of Asphyxiation In Major Fire At Surat Fortune Mall

FPJ Exclusive: R&AW Intel Exposes Pakistan’s ISI Plan To Import Shia-Sunni Conflict From Gulf To...

FPJ Exclusive: R&AW Intel Exposes Pakistan’s ISI Plan To Import Shia-Sunni Conflict From Gulf To...

West Bengal: FIR Filed Against BJP Leader Mithun Chakraborty For Provocative Comments During Amit...

West Bengal: FIR Filed Against BJP Leader Mithun Chakraborty For Provocative Comments During Amit...

Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court Permits Vet To Interact With Monkey After Rare Bond Of 10 Months

Tamil Nadu: Madras High Court Permits Vet To Interact With Monkey After Rare Bond Of 10 Months