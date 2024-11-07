Gujarat: 2 Women Die Of Asphyxiation In Major Fire At Surat Fortune Mall

Representative Image

Surat: Two women died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out at Amritaya Spa and Gym in Fortune Mall, located in Surat's upscale City Light area, late Wednesday night. The blaze, which started on the top floor of the mall, quickly engulfed the spa and gym, trapping those inside.

The fire department was alerted shortly after the incident began, and multiple fire engines were dispatched to the scene.

According to Fire Officer Krishna Modh, who led the firefighting operation, around 10-12 fire engines were deployed, with firefighters using water cannons to contain and extinguish the flames. “We have recovered the bodies of two women who died from suffocation,” Krishna confirmed, noting that efforts to control the fire were ongoing.

The fire’s cause remains unknown, and an investigation has been launched to determine the origin and potential safety lapses at the facility. Eyewitnesses reported that thick smoke filled the area, making it difficult for those inside to find their way out. The victims were unable to escape in time, succumbing to smoke inhalation before rescuers could reach them.

Fortune Mall, a popular location in City Light, is home to various businesses, including Amritaya Spa and Gym. The incident has raised concerns over fire safety measures in commercial establishments across Surat, particularly in high-traffic areas like City Light.

The names of the deceased are yet to be ascertained by the police.