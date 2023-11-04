Gujarat: 15-Year-Old Girl Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest Inside Exam Hall In Rajkot; Incident Raises Health Concerns Among Youngsters

Thane News: Body Of Unidentified Man Found In Mumbra; Case Registered | Representative Image

Gujarat: A 15-year-old girl, Sakshi Rajosara, studying in Class 9, tragically died of cardiac arrest while entering the examination hall. The incident took place in the Shantaba Gajera School in Amreli town in Gujarat's Rajkot, on Friday morning. Sakshi, a resident of Jasdan taluka in Rajkot, collapsed in her classroom, leading to her immediate transfer to the hospital. Despite the efforts of her school staff, she was declared dead upon arrival.

In an effort to determine the cause of Sakshi's untimely demise, her body has been sent for postmortem. The medical authorities are diligently working to uncover any underlying medical conditions or factors that might have contributed to the tragic event.

Concerns Rise Amidst Spate Of Cardiac Arrests

This unfortunate incident has sparked concerns over the increasing number of cardiac arrests among youngsters in the state, particularly in Rajkot. The sudden surge in such incidents has raised alarm bells among parents, educators and healthcare professionals alike.

#WATCH | Bhavnagar, Gujarat: On heart attack cases during the Garba festival, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says, "ICMR has done a detailed study recently. The study says that those who have had severe covid and enough amount of time has not passed, should avoid… pic.twitter.com/qswGbAHevV — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

Union Health Minister’s Warning On COVID-19 Survivors

The alarming rise in cardiac-related fatalities has prompted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to issue a warning, citing research conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). According to Minister Mandaviya, individuals who have endured severe COVID-19 infections should refrain from over-exertion and strenuous exercises for a specified duration after recovery.

The ICMR research findings have led to the recommendation of postponing intense physical activities for at least a year or two post-recovery, aiming to reduce the risk of heart attacks among survivors.

State Health Minister’s Response And Expert Consultations

Gujarat's Health Minister, Rushikesh Patel, has taken proactive measures in light of the rising heart-related incidents. He has engaged in discussions with medical experts to address the situation, particularly focusing on regions like Saurashtra, where cases of heart attacks have seen a significant uptick, especially during events like the Navratri festival's Garba celebrations.