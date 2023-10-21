Gujarat: 10 Die Of Heart Attack In 24 Hours At Garba Events | Representative Photo

Ahmedabad: At least 10 people have died while performing Garba in Gujarat in the past 24 hours, according to a report by India Today.

The victims ranged from teenagers to middle-aged people, with the youngest being a 13-year-old boy from Dabhoi, Baroda.

On Friday, a 24-year-old man from Ahmedabad suddenly collapsed during Garba and died, while a 17-year-old boy from Kapadwanj also died while playing Garba.

A series of similar cases have been reported in the state in the past day.

This come in the wake of 108 emergency ambulance services receiving 521 calls for heart-related issues and an additional 609 calls for breathlessness, during the first six days of Navratri. These calls were recorded between 6 pm and 2 am, when Garba celebrations usually take place.

Alarming trend prompts government to take action

The alarming trend has prompted both the government and event organisers to take action. The state government issued an alert to all government hospitals and community health centres near Garba venues, urging them to be on high alert, said the India Today report.

Ambulance corridor in case of emergencies

Garba organisers have also been instructed to create corridors for ambulances to enter the events swiftly in case of emergencies.

Moreover, Garba organisers have taken steps to ensure the safety of participants by stationing doctors and ambulances at the venues. They have also been advised to provide CPR training to their staff and ensure ample availability of water for participants.

