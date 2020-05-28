GSEB SSC Exam results 2020 delayed; no official date announced

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will declare class 10th or SSC Exam results soon. Gujrat Board was expected to release the results for SSC Exam 2020 by May end as per media reports. But now reports have surfaced saying that Gujarat Board is expected to release it in June.

According to a report by Jagran Josh, GSEB SSC Exam results are likely to be declared in the 2nd week of June. The Board has however not released any official date for the release of the GSEB 10th result.

The GSEB SSC Exams were held from March 5 to March 17, 2020. This year approximately 1.1 million candidates appeared for the SSC exam, which was carried out in 1,548 centres across the state, reported Business Standard.

Here are the steps to check results:

Step 1: Go to the GSEB official website gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, enter your 7 digits seat no. in the given blank space

Step 3: Click on the 'Go' button

Step 4: The page will direct you to your result

Step 5: Download or take a print out of your result for future reference