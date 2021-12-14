Group Captain Varun Singh’s health update: Here's what IAS officials said

The health condition of IAF Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and 12 others, being treated at Command Hospital in Bengaluru is "critical but stable", Indian Air Force (IAF) officials told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

"Group Captain Varun Singh’s (in file pic) medical condition continues to be critical but he is stable. He is on life support system in Bengaluru Command Hospital," the IAF officials said.

On Sunday, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra assured all support and help from the state government to Group Captain Varun Singh.

The minister visited the Command Hospital in the city where Varun Singh is undergoing treatment.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, assured all support and help from the state government, the minister's office said in a statement.

The Group Captain was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra in August for averting a possible mid-air accident after his Tejas light combat aircraft was hit by a major technical last year.

