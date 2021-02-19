Greta Thunberg gets into the act again; tweets in solidarity with arrested activist Disha Ravi

NEW DELHI: It is climate activist Greta Thunberg again. In solidarity with Bengaluru activist Disha Ravi, who has been arrested as a part of a Khalistani plot to create a twitter storm on the eve of Republic Day, Greta has said: The freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy.’’

A Delhi court on Friday sent Disha, who was whisked away by the Delhi Police from her residence in Bengaluru, to three-day judicial custody. The Delhi Police had produced her before the court on expiry of her five-day custodial interrogation.

The police said that they did not require her for the time being and the agency may seek her further interrogation once her co-accused -- Shantanu Mukul and Nikita Jacob -- join the questioning.

Mukul and Jacob have been asked to appear before the investigating agency on February 22, the agency told the court.

Some media coverage sensational

The Delhi High Court on Friday said certain media coverage of investigation into the FIR against climate activist Disha Ravi for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing farmers' protest indicates "sensationalism and prejudicial reporting", but declined to order removal of any such content at this stage.

The high court, in its order, merely asked media houses to ensure that no leaked investigation material is broadcast as it could affect the probe and directed Delhi Police to abide by its stand on affidavit that it has not leaked, nor intends to leak, any probe details to the press.

The judge said that while a journalist cannot be asked to reveal a source, he/she has to ensure that the source is "verified and authentic" and the content being published is not "merely speculative or conjectural".

The court further ordered that editorial teams of media houses shall ensure that only verified data and content is broadcast and the investigation in the FIR against Ravi "is not hampered in any manner".