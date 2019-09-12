Green Delhi: Gautam Gambhir hopes to find permanent solution to Ghazipur landfill

New Delhi: East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Thursday stressed on proper waste management for a green Delhi and said he was trying to find a permanent solution for landfills in Ghazipur and other areas in his constituency.

Addressing the conference 'Building GREEN Real Estate' organised by CII-CBRE, he said there was a need to strengthen public transport system in the national capital to check pollution and traffic congestion. The former Indian cricketer asked the industry to help in green initiatives through corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

He expressed concern over mountain of garbage at Ghazipur landfill and its impact on people living in adjoining areas. The MP informed that he recently met municipal commissioner of Indore in this regard. "During my tenure, we will find a permanent solution to Ghazipur landfill," he said.

Converting Ghazipur landfill into a green space and utilisation of waste to generate energy, clean Yamuna project were some of the promises made during polls by Gambhir. Talking about air pollution, Gambhir said electric vehicle is the future and the government is promoting it through subsidies.