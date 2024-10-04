Greater Noida: 3-Yr-Old Girl Falls From 27th Floor Of Building To 12th, Survives But Suffers Internal Injuries; Rushed To Hospital In Gaur City-2 (VIDEO)

@The_News_Gali

In a shocking incident, a 3-year-old girl fell from the balcony of a house on the 27th floor of a residential building in Greater Noida's Gaur City on Friday. However, miraculously, she got stuck on the balcony of the 12th floor.

According to reports, the girl suffered internal injuries in the incident.

In a video of the incident posted on X, a man can be seen lifting the injured girl.

Greater Noida West: गौर सिटी 2 के 14 एवेन्यू में 27वें फ्लोर से 5 साल की बच्ची गिर गई। बच्ची 12वें फ्लोर की बालकनी में फंसी, गंभीर चोटें आईं। उसे सर्वोदय हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया गया। हादसा दोपहर करीब 12.30 से 1 बजे के बीच हुआ। PS Bisrakh @noidapolice pic.twitter.com/npnYYdlKxa — The News गली (@The_News_Gali) October 4, 2024

Girl is currently said to be in critical condition

The girl has been admitted to Sarvodaya Hospital, where her condition is said to be critical.

Reports say that the incident took place between 12.30 and 1 pm when the girl's mother was cooking at home and while playing the girl went towards the balcony and fell down from there.

As per the latest update in the incident, the doctors are constantly monitoring the girl’s condition and every possible treatment is being provided.

The incident has once again raised questions about security in high-rise buildings in Greater Noida. Residents demand that extra security arrangements should be made in the balconies of flats.