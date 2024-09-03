Greater Noida: Petrified Boy Rams Into Society Glass Door As It Shatters While He Tries To Escape Dog Attack, Video Viral

Greater Noida Dog Attack | X

On Sunday, a 15-year-old boy who stepped outside his home to play football witnessed dogs in the society chasing him soon, leaving him rushing to his rescue. After initial steps outside his building, he encountered the aggressive dogs trying to attack him fiercely, which made him run and save himself from a brutal attack. The incident was reported from a residential society in Greater Noida where a boy identified as Aniket Jaiswal managed to narrowly escape an attack by stray dogs.

Dogs attack 15-year-old boy

Visuals from the incident have surfaced online reporting it to have taken place at the Ajnara Homes Society in the region. The shocking video that widely being circulated online records how Jaiswal ran back to the apartment seconds after stepping out for play with a football in his hand.

The footage showed the boy rushing into the building to rescue himself. Being chased by the dogs, he is seen hitting the society entrance and breaking the glass door into pieces. Fortunately, he manages to escape as the dogs don't follow him inside the society building. Also, he escaped from being hurt from the glass door's dramatic collapse.

Residents raise concern

Following the dog scare, Aniket's parents were quoted in a report by The Vocal News and suggesting that the incident has left them shaken and demanding safety measures to ensure such issues concerning dogs don't repeat in the society. It was reported that the premises had more than 50 stray dogs which would frequently attack or cause nuisance to residents.

The news report pointed out that a similar incident occurred a month ago where another child was bitten by a stray dog. Speaking to the news outlet, the president of the Apartment Owners Association (AOA), acknowledged the issue and pointed out that some dog lovers are feeding the dogs at various other locations within the society, which might be a reason contributing to the rise in the stray dog ​​population in the area and the consequent threat from them.