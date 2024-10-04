Video: School Girl Screams & Runs, Her Friend Jumps Into Field As Men Sexually Assault Them While Returning Home In UP’s Deoria

@gyanu999

A video posted by journalist Gyanendra Shukla on X showed four men sexually assaulting two girls returning home on their bicycles in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria.

In the video, the four men can be seen waiting beside their motorcycle for the girls to pass before one of them attempts to grab one of the girls. The girl being molested gets off her bicycle and starts screaming and running ahead on the empty road, while her friend, in an attempt to save herself, plunges into the field with her bicycle. Alarmed by their screams, all the miscreants flee the spot.

Watch the video here:

भयावह! भयावह! भयावह! घोर अराजक! 😡



ये देवरिया के नारायणपुर का दिल दहलाने वाला दृश्य है, जहां कोचिंग पढ़ने जा रही छात्राओं संग कुछ दरिंदे छेड़खानी करते दिख रहे हैं, जब ये बदमाश बच्चियों को पकड़ने के लिए दौड़े तब अपनी साइकिल छोड़कर चीखते हुए बदहवास बच्चियाँ भागीं, एक बच्ची खेत में… pic.twitter.com/eNx6FCwG9F — Gyanendra Shukla (@gyanu999) October 4, 2024

Deoria police responded to the video circulating on social media, and in a post on X said, "A case has been registered in connection with the matter, the accused will be arrested very soon."

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया जा चुका है, अभियुक्तों की गिरफ्तारी अतिशीघ्र कर ली जायेगी। — DEORIA POLICE (@DeoriaPolice) October 4, 2024

Road crash in UP leaves 10 dead; PM, CM announce ex-gratia

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, 10 people were killed and three injured when a truck collided with a tractor trolley carrying labourers in the district early Friday, police said to news agency ANI.

The incident took place around 1 am on G T Road between Kachhawan and Mirzamurad areas on the Mirzapur-Varanasi border, Superintendent of Police (Mirzapur) Abhinandan said.

"The tractor trolley, carrying 13 labourers who were returning from construction work in Bhadohi district, was hit from behind by the truck that had gone out of the driver's control," the SP said.

"Of the 13 injured, 10 died while the three others were taken to the hospital at the IIT-BHU, where their condition is stated to be normal," the officer said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the deceased's kin and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also announced a similar compensation for the kin of the deceased.

"The road accident in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in this. May God give them strength to bear this pain. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured," PM Modi said on X.

उत्तर प्रदेश के मिर्जापुर में हुआ सड़क हादसा अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। इसमें जान गंवाने वालों के शोकाकुल परिजनों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं। ईश्वर उन्हें इस पीड़ा को सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करे। इसके साथ ही मैं सभी घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। राज्य सरकार की देखरेख… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2024

"Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every way possible," Modi, also the Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi, said.

Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased and directed the officials of the district administration to ensure proper treatment for those injured, wishing them a speedy recovery.

The police said the bodies have been sent to the mortuary.

A case has been registered at the Kachhawan police station and further legal proceedings are underway.