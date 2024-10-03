Cruel! Minor Boy Tied To Pole, Brutally Beaten With Stick Allegedly For Stealing Money From Ganpati Pandal In UP's Pratapgarh; VIDEO Surfaces

Minor Boy Tied To Pole, Brutally Beaten With Stick On Suspicion Of Stealing Money From Ganpati Pandal | X

Pratapgarh: In a horrific incident, a minor boy was tied to a pole and brutally beaten by four to five locals on suspicion of theft in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Their inhumane act was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the boy is being tied to a pole and brutally thrashed with rod and stick. There are reports that the incident is eight to ten days old and the video is now going viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Pratapgarh's Chilbila area where the youth was caught by few miscreants and tied to a pole on accusations of stealing money from a Ganesh pandal. The video has gone viral on social media and the video shows that the miscreants are tying the boy to a pole and thrashing him with kicks, punches and sticks. The young boy is seen pleading the attackers to leave him, however, they do not listen to him and continue the assault.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video also shows that the attackers lift the boy several feet high and smash him to the ground. The boy is seen screaming in pain and also crying, however, the attackers do not stop their cruel act and continue to thrash him. There are reports that the police have registered a case in connection with the matter and has initiated an investigation in connection with the matter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The police said, "In this regard, a case has been registered at Kotwali Nagar Police Station and further legal proceedings are underway". The police are investigating the footage and are trying to identify the accused and have assured that they will be arrested soon.

The police also issued a statement and said, "A video has surfaced on social media showing a minor being captured and beaten by some unidentified individuals. Upon investigation, it was found that the video is from the Chilbila area under the Nagar Kotwali police station and is said to be 12 to 13 days old. At that time, the local police had no information regarding the incident. After the video went viral, the police took cognizance of the matter, identified the victim, and based on the complaint, registered a case under relevant sections against five named accused: Shubham, Dheeraj, Anup Umraveshya, Govinda, and Vijay Umraveshya at the Nagar Kotwali police station. All five accused have been arrested and presented before the court. Further legal proceedings are ongoing."

"Statement: Strict instructions have been given to the Pratapgarh police to prevent such incidents of assault on minors from happening again. If any such incidents come to light, strict action will be taken against the accused."