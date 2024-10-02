VIDEO: Miscreants Brutally Beat Tribal Youth, Urinate On His Head & Face In UP's Sonbhadra; Accused Arrested

Miscreants Brutally Beat Tribal Youth, Urinate On His Head & Face | X

Sonbhadra: In a horrific incident, a tribal youth was brutally thrashed by few miscreants and was urinated on in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh. The evil act of the miscreants was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the youth is being brutally thrashed and then urinated upon his head, face and mouth. The victim's brother shared the incident on his X account and lodged a complaint in connection with the matter.

The victim's brother who has been identified as Shivkumar Kharwar shared the video on social media on Wednesday and also tagged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the DGP demanding action over the incident. As per the complaint, the victim who has been identified as Pawan Kharwar was thrashed by the accused Ankit Bharti and around seven other associates.

The incident reportedly occurred Thursday (September 26) at around 8 PM in the Shaktinagar Police Station area. The video shows that the victim is being brutally thrashed and then one of the miscreants also urinates on him. The victim can be seen in the video pleading the miscreants to let him go, however, they did not listen to him and continued to urinate on him and film the incident.

The police have claimed that a complaint has been registered in connection with the matter and the main accused Ankit Bharti has been arrested. The police have also said that a search operation has been initiated to nab the other accused. The victim's brother told the police that they had taken the victim to a hospital in Madhya Pradesh for treatment, which is why the incident was not reported earlier.

The police also said, "Shaktinagar Police Station immediately registered the complaint and gathered information regarding the sequence of events by speaking with the complainant and witnesses."

"According to the complainant's brother, the incident occurred between 9:00 and 8:00 PM on September 26, 2024. The incident was carried out by individuals from the victim/complainant's own neighborhood. The complainant also mentioned that after the incident, the victim immediately went with his family to Baidhan, Madhya Pradesh, for treatment, and no information was provided to the local police or authorities at that time."

"Based on this information, a case (Crime No. 2/2024) under Sections 9(2), 9(3), 90, 5(2), 352, 35(2), 09, 7(2), 33 BNS, and 7 CLA Act has been registered at Shaktinagar Police Station. One person, Ankit Bharti, son of Ram Lallu, resident of Nimiyatad, Shaktinagar, Sonbhadra, has been taken into custody. Additionally, two teams led by the Pipri Circle Officer have been formed to arrest the remaining four accused:

Shravan Kumar, son of Shamsher Bahadur, resident of Nimiyatad, Shaktinagar, Sonbhadra,

Preetam, son of an unknown individual, resident unknown,

Nikhil Kumar, son of Ramjanam, resident of Nimiyatad, Shaktinagar, Sonbhadra,

Ravi Ravan, son of Sanjay, resident of Nimiyatad, Shaktinagar, Sonbhadra.

Further legal action is underway."