'Great day (again)': PM Modi after #TeamIndia wins 'on vaccination front and on cricket pitch'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed India's two massive victories today. The first victory was the administration of more than one crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in a day and the second was the 157-run win over England in the fourth Test match at the Oval.

"Great day (again) on the vaccination front and on the cricket pitch. As always, #TeamIndia wins! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," tweeted PM Modi.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur wrote: "Great fight on the field and off the field against COVID19 ! India’s vaccination figures crosses 1 crore for the third time ! Congratulations!"

For 3rd time in 11 days, India's daily COVID-19 vaccination crosses 1 crore doses:

For a third time in the last 11 days, India administered more than one crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a day taking the total number of doses given in the country to over 69.68 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

"September has started on a high note as India touches 1 crore COVID-19 vaccinations today. Under PM Narendra Modi's leadership, world's largest vaccination drive is scaling massive heights," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Citing data collated till 7 pm, the ministry said the country has so far vaccinated 53,29,27,201 beneficiaries for the first dose and 16,39,69,127 for the second dose.

Cumulatively, 27,64,10,694 people in the 18-44 age group have received their first dose and 3,57,76,726 the second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

India defeat England by 157 runs, take 2-1 lead in 5-match series

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja blew away the England middle order to fashion India's emphatic 157-run victory in the fourth Test at the Oval.

Chasing 368 for a win, England were positioned nicely at 131 for two in the opening session but lost six wickets in the middle session with Bumrah and Jadeja wreaking havoc on the fifth and final day of the game.

The hosts were eventually all out for 210 to hand India a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The final match will be played in Manchester from September 10.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 10:05 PM IST