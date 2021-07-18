Govt ready for healthy discussion in Parliament on any subject: PM Modi at all-party meet

A day before the Monsoon session of Parliament begins, the government on Sunday held an all-party meeting that was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and floor leaders of various political parties.

During the all-party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion in Parliament on any subject.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi quoted the Prime Minister at the meeting to say that the various floor leaders were told that the government was ready for a healthy and meaningful discussion on various issues raised as per rules and procedures.

"At the all-party meeting, PM Modi said that healthy and fruitful debates should take place in the Parliament. He said that government is ready to hold discussions on any subject if raised as per parliamentary rules & procedures," Pralhad Joshi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.