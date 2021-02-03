Govt, Oppn reach a consensus for discussion on farmers' issue in Rajya Sabha

Opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, TMC, and DMK, had given a notice under Rule 267 that calls for setting aside of business of the day to take up a discussion on the issue pressed. Naidu had, however, disallowed the motion, saying the members were free to raise the issue during the discussion on motion of thanks to the President's address.

As the House resumed on Wednesday, the government reached a consensus with the Opposition for a 15-hour discussion.

Naidu also warned lawmakers against using mobile phones to record the proceedings.

"There's a restriction on usage of cellular phones within Rajya Sabha chambers. It has been observed that some members are using their mobile phones to record proceedings of the House; while sitting in [the] chamber, such conduct is against parliamentary etiquette," Naidu said.

"Members should desist from such unwarranted activities inside the chamber. Such unauthorised recording of proceedings of [the] House and its circulation on social media may lead to breach of privilege and contempt of the House."