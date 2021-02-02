Thorny Rajya Sabha session likely as opposition leaders give suspension of business notices to discuss farm laws

A thorny session is likely to be seen in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as several opposition leaders have given suspension of business notices to discuss the new farm laws in the Upper House.

Among them is Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The Rajya Sabha will meet on Tuesday morning, and the agenda includes four bills including the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020. Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Deepender Hooda, CPI's Binoy Viswam, RJD's Manoj Jha, CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem, BSP MP Ashok Siddharth, TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, and DMK MP Tiruchi too have given notices over the prevailing situation in the country due to the ongoing farmer protests against three farm laws.

The leaders gave notice for suspension of business under Rule 267 of Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business.

This comes on the heels of farmer unions giving a call to block national and state highways across the country for three hours on 6 February to press their demand for the repeal of the three farm laws.

"We will block both state and national highways for three hours from noon to 3 pm on 6 February. We will protest for our demand of complete rollback of the farm laws, against the repressive measures being taken across Delhi, and against anti-farmer and pro-corporate budget," Bhartiya Kisan Morcha (R) president Balbir Singh Rajewal said on Tuesday at a press conference organised by Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Farmers have been protesting at different border points of the national capital since 26 November 2020 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.