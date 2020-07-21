Govt justifies Central Vista Project

New Delhi

The Government has justified the Central Vista Project in a counter-affidavit to two petitions, asserting it has received all required clearances, and claimed the new Parliament building to be constructed adjoining the existing Parliament House as part of the project will last “centuries” because of its enhanced structural life and become a symbol of national pride and inspire citizens to participate in the democratic traditions of India.

It claimed the new Parliament building to house the nation's bicameral legislature will be "a showcase to the rest of the world" and the project will add to more greeneries than destruction as claimed by the petitioners in the case coming up for hearing before the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The 32-page counter affidavit rubbishes the claim of petitioners — Rajeev Suri and retd Lt Colonel Anuj Srivastava — that the greenery in the area will be destroyed, pointing out that the green spaces will be kept intact as 9.5 acres of district park area designated to build the new Parliament Houses has been compensated by providing two plots of 5.64 acres and 3.9 acres which presently houses many public amenities, Parliament reception, utilities and ground parking. Instead, the proposed 9.54-acre compensatory greens will have only trees, adding to the number of trees in the Central Vista.

The new Parliament building was necessary since LS and RS in present Parliament House are packed to capacity and larger space will be required to accommodate more members in future as the present freeze on total no. of seats is only till 2026.

It points out the “NOC” obtained for the project from the Central Vista Committee (CVC) of architects and town planners and the expert appraisal committee of the mi­n­i­s­try of environment, forest and climate change. It pointed out HCP Design, Planning & Management winning the Central Vista contract as consultant through tender was not part of the CVC to influence its decisions.