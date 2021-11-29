'Govt is anti-farmer & anti-people', Telangana CM KCR slams Centre during press conference

Telangana Chief Minister KCR on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government and gave a clarion call to the people of the state and country to expose the true colours of the anti-people Modi rule till it is ousted.

Addressing a press conference after the cabinet meeting in Pragathi Bhavan of the state capital, the TRS supremo made scathing remarks on the central minister Kishan Reddy on his inability to help the farm sector of the state.

“The announcement of the central minister about the non-purchase of boiled rice in the next season reflects his anti-farmer stand and if he were sincere towards the farmers' interests of this state, he should demand the centre about the rice procurement”, the Chief Minister said.

Terming the state of Telangana as the pro-farmer in the entire country, the TRS supremo and chief minister said the BJP, after its decision on the procurement, would have no right to conduct dharnas and visit Kallaas in the state.

The chief minister demanded that the centre must clarify its stand on paddy procurement immediately. On the farmer-friendly attitude of the state, the CM said the government of Telangana was serious about the spurious seeds and fertilisers spurt by introducing the PD act on the malpractices that occurred in the angle.

The chief further said that since the central government was not clear about the procurement of next season paddy, there won’t be any procurement from the state government.

On the Global Hunger Index, the chief minister expressed serious concern regarding the matter and said that during the past seven years under the rule of BJP, the country could not progress according to the expectations. On the contrary, the country fell beneath the countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The central government is anti-people, anti-farmer and its failures are now evident after the fall in growth index he said. Adding that repealing of the three farm laws expose the true colours of the government. Even during the introspection to the government is trying to impose new legislation’s on the power sector and we would thoroughly oppose those, he declared.

The chief minister at the beginning recollected the Diksha Divas of the Telangana movement and paid homage to the Telangana movement martyrs.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 09:08 PM IST