Government examining Sedition Law, Centre tells Supreme Court

FPJ

New Delhi: The government informed the Supreme Court on Monday that it has initiated the process of re-examining the colonial-era Sedition Law.

The Centre stated that it was revising Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalizes the offence of sedition. The consultations on the review of Section 124A are in the final stages, the Centre informed the SC.

Bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud & Justice JB Pardiwala

The bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala took note of the submission of Attorney General R Venkataramani, who was representing the Central government.

At the outset, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan urged the bench to constitute a seven-judge bench for adjudicating the issues.

The bench said that even if the matter had to go to seven judges, it would have to be first placed before a five-judge bench.

The next hearing on the matter will be in the second week of August.