 Government examining Sedition Law, Centre tells Supreme Court
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGovernment examining Sedition Law, Centre tells Supreme Court

Government examining Sedition Law, Centre tells Supreme Court

The bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala took note of the submission of Attorney General R Venkataramani, who was representing the Central government.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

New Delhi: The government informed the Supreme Court on Monday that it has initiated the process of re-examining the colonial-era Sedition Law.

The Centre stated that it was revising Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalizes the offence of sedition. The consultations on the review of Section 124A are in the final stages, the Centre informed the SC.

Bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud & Justice JB Pardiwala

The bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala took note of the submission of Attorney General R Venkataramani, who was representing the Central government.

At the outset, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan urged the bench to constitute a seven-judge bench for adjudicating the issues.

The bench said that even if the matter had to go to seven judges, it would have to be first placed before a five-judge bench.

The next hearing on the matter will be in the second week of August. 

Read Also
Govt at advanced consultation stage on reexamining colonial-era sedition law, Centre tells SC
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Government examining Sedition Law, Centre tells Supreme Court

Government examining Sedition Law, Centre tells Supreme Court

Tamil Nadu to probe 9 deaths after alleged treatment by dental surgeon

Tamil Nadu to probe 9 deaths after alleged treatment by dental surgeon

Marad Massacre: When communal tension turned deadly in Kerala's Kozhikode

Marad Massacre: When communal tension turned deadly in Kerala's Kozhikode

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's son Anuj Patel suffers brain stroke, shifted to Mumbai's P D Hinduja...

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel's son Anuj Patel suffers brain stroke, shifted to Mumbai's P D Hinduja...

Govt at advanced consultation stage on reexamining colonial-era sedition law, Centre tells SC

Govt at advanced consultation stage on reexamining colonial-era sedition law, Centre tells SC