Govt at advanced consultation stage on reexamining colonial-era sedition law, Centre tells SC

Attorney General for India, R Venkataramani has informed the Supreme Court that the govt has initiated the process of re-examining Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises the offence of sedition.
Centre says consultations on the review of Section 124A are at the final stages. Supreme Court posts the pleas challenging Section 124A for hearing in August.
