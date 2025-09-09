Horrific! Elderly Man Flees After Molesting 11-Year-Old Girl At Flour Mill In UP's Saharanpur; POCSO Case Registered - Shocking Video Surfaces | X/@riyaz_shanu

Saharanpur: An elderly man is on the run after he molested an 11-year-old girl at a flour mill on Sunday evening (September 7). The victim's family has filed a complaint with the police, who have now registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.

A disturbing video of the incident, which reportedly took place on Alavalpur Road in Chhutmalpur, is now doing the rounds on social media.

Trigger Warning: The video related to this incident contains disturbing scenes of physical assault and may be distressing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

सहारनपुर के फतेहपुर थाना क्षेत्र में

11 वर्षीय नाबालिग बच्ची से हैवानियत

अधेड़ चक्की मालिक ने बच्ची से की छेड़छाड़। जबरन गोदी में उठा कर आटा चक्की के अंदर ले जाकर दुष्कर्म की कोशिश। हवस का शिकार बनाते समय युवक ने वीडियो बना बच्ची को दरिंदे के चंगुल से छुड़ाया। मुकदमा दर्ज। pic.twitter.com/h7ifNFeYQJ — Shanu Bharty (@riyaz_shanu) September 8, 2025

Here's What Happened

According to a report by Amar Ujala, the young girl had gone to the flour mill to get some flour ground. According to the complaint, the owner of the mill, an elderly man, lured her inside and began to commit obscene acts with her.

The girl's screams alerted nearby youths, and a crowd quickly gathered. The man was then reportedly beaten by the public before he managed to flee the scene. A video of the incident was also filmed by a neighbour, who uploaded on social media later. The victim's family, upon learning of the ordeal, immediately reported the matter to the police.

What Did the Police Say?

Station Officer Vinay Sharma confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused based on the victim's mother’s complaint. As per the report, the officer said that the accused has absconded but will be arrested soon and sent to jail.

While the victim's statement could not be recorded on the day of the incident, police have scheduled for her to give a statement before a magistrate on Tuesday, September 9. Search for the accused is currently underway.