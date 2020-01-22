'Government employees will approach you with questions but they will not force you to answer': Rajnath Singh on NPR

Lucknow: During a CAA support rally in Meerut on Wednesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured the people that they would not be compelled to answer the questions asked by the government employees for the National Population Register (NPR) survey.
Seeking to clarify the “misconceptions” over the controversial CAA with an assurance that “Nobody will touch the Muslims,” Singh also explained the NPR, “Such a register was important for implementation of social and welfare schemes. Government employees will approach you with questions but they will not force you to answer.”
He also claimed said that Mahatma Gandhi was also in favour of giving citizenship to persecuted Dalits and backward classes who are mostly persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was of the same opinion.
Singh claimed that the discussion on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) started after the country became independent and Assam was the first state where it had to be implemented. A discussion on it began during the Rajiv Gandhi government. “We introduced it and now they (Congress) are targeting the BJP”.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)