Google celebrates Children's Day with seven-year old's 'walking tree' doodle

Elaborating on this year's selection, Google in its notes said, "It was heartening to see so many fresh, creative depictions for a better world--from cleaning up the ocean, to flying solo using technology, to simply dreaming about a world without boundaries."

This year they received submissions from over 1.1 lakh children from classes 1 to 10 across the country, responding to the theme 'When I grow up, I hope ...' Divyanshi, who won this year's contest named her sketch, 'The Walking Tree'. Elaborating on the same, she said, "When I grow up, I hope the world's trees can walk or fly.

The land could be cleared so easily without making them die. There would be so little deforestation and humans can just ask the trees and their friends to move to another place."

She explained that the idea struck her when she paid a visit to her grandmother and witnessed that so many trees are being cut around her house.

In India, the day is celebrated each year as Children's day to mark the birth anniversary of the first PM of Independent India - Jawaharlal Nehru. On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools throughout the country.