‘We remember our kids’ childhood only on Children’s Day’: Amole Gupte

Since kids imitate adults, we are also to blame for not teaching them how to interact with others, Gupte feels. “In modern middle-class families, members barely sit together and have meals. Most are bound in their separate bedrooms, so kids don’t know how to interact with guests or others.

They are cold to others, as they are copying the adults. I had working parents but whenever we had guests at home, I would not only converse with them but also make tea for them at the age of 11. This is how you make a better community.

In the virtual world even if your child will make any friend there is no guarantee that their friendship will last long because their friends will have other virtual friends and all of them will be living in a bubble. Since as a parent you have no time to spend with them, you give them a cell phone but even if the child is willing to speak to the parents they are always busy with their phone. It is a vicious circle.”