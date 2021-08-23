Good news! UGC allows Universities to offer online, distance learning even post COVID-19 pandemic

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has framed more flexible rules for various Central and other universities across the country. Under this, regular universities will be allowed to offer online courses and other important courses through distance learning even post Covid-19 pandemic.

The UGC has decided to start 123 different online courses. Out of this, 40 programmes for postgraduate (PG) students and 83 for undergraduate (UG) students have been decided.

Students from across the country can go for these courses. They will have to apply through the online course platform 'Swayam' or "Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds". For complete details of courses and eligibility, students can check the UGC website.

UGC Chairman D.P. Singh has said that several measures have been taken to make the courses available on the digital platform. Singh spoke about 'Swayam', 'Swayam Prabha', National Academic Depository (NAD) and other digital platforms for the purpose. He said that as part of the initiative of the UGC, it has brought learners into the mainstream of online education.

The UGC says that the examinations for courses offered through the online medium of 'Swayam' will also be held. According to UGC, the Vice-Chancellors of various universities will have to ensure that the process of holding these examinations has to be started by the end of August.

The National Testing Agency will conduct these examinations at various examination centres across the country, which will be conducted for various non-technical UG and PG courses of the January-April 2021 semester.

The UGC has also sent notices to all universities and colleges regarding the exams conducted through 'Swayam'. The 'SWAYAM' provides non-technical UG and PG courses to all students, working professionals, life long learners and all other people across the country.

Apart from this, the UGC will also promote the use of regional languages. The statutory body will remove the language bar by allowing technical courses in various regional languages for which many important steps have been taken by the UGC.

At the same time, the UGC in its instructions issued to various universities across the country has said that classes conducted in online, offline and mixed-mode for intermediate semester students should be started as early as possible.

ALSO READ UGC extends deadline for NET qualified candidates for completing Masters

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:02 AM IST