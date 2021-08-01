UGC extends deadline for NET qualified candidates for completing Masters

Indore

University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the deadline for National Eligibility Test (NET) qualified candidates to complete their Masters.

Besides, for candidates who are still pursuing their Master's degree courses or expecting the final results can also ​sit for UGC NET 2021. However, date of UGC NET 2021 has not been finalized as yet.

In a public notice, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said, “Some of the candidates, who stood qualified in the December 2018 and / or June 2019 for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) / or for eligibility for lectureship / assistant professor, have not been able to complete their Master's degree or equivalent course either due to unavoidable delays in conducting university examinations or declaration of results thereof caused by Covid-19 pandemic.”

“In the interest of the affected candidates, UGC has taken a decision to extend the last date for completing the Master's degree or equivalent course with requisite percentage of marks as per the eligibility conditions of NET till June 30, 2022 for December 2018 qualified candidates and December 31, 2022 for June 2019 qualified candidates,” the notice reads.

The notice also states that as per the eligibility conditions for NET, candidates who are pursuing their Master's degree or equivalent course or candidates who have appeared for their qualifying Master's degree (final year) examination and whose result is awaited or candidates whose qualifying examinations have been delayed can also apply for this test.

The notice, however, clarifies such candidates are admitted provisionally and are considered as eligible for award of JRF/eligibility for assistant professor only after they have passed their Master's degree or equivalent examination with requisite percentage of marks within two years from the date of NET result.