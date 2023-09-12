Good News! 'Made-In-India' iPhones Available On Launch Day For The First Time

We are just a few hours away from Apple's most highly anticipated event of the year, "Wonderlust," and the anticipation surrounding it is unmistakable. Apple is poised to unveil the long-awaited lineup, which includes the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max (or Ultra), and iPhone 15 Plus.

The forthcoming iPhone 15 launch holds a particular significance for Indian consumers, as this marks the inaugural occasion when Apple will offer an iPhone that is "made in India" right from its initial release. According to a recent report, the first day of the iPhone 15's release will witness the availability of iPhones that have been manufactured in India. Citing insider sources, Bloomberg has reported that Apple plans to offer devices that were assembled in India right from the launch date. This signifies that Indian consumers eager to acquire the latest iPhones won't have to endure extended waiting periods to get their hands on these sleek new gadgets. Additionally, this development marks a significant milestone for the "Made-in-India" initiative.

While a substantial portion of Apple's iPhones continues to be produced in China, this marks the very first instance where iPhones manufactured in India will be available on the day of their global launch. It's worth noting that last year, Apple commenced the production of iPhone 14 models several weeks after their initial launch.

Apple initiated its iPhone production journey in India in 2017 with the introduction of the iPhone SE. Subsequently, the company has steadily extended its manufacturing activities in the country, culminating in the impending release of the iPhone 15. This progression included the commencement of iPhone 6s production in 2018, followed by the production of iPhone 7 in 2019.

Will iPhone prices be reduced in India now?

First and foremost, it's important to note that the iPhone 15 will not be the initial iPhone model to undergo manufacturing in India. Previous iterations, such as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, also bore the "made in India" label. However, this manufacturing location did not have any discernible impact on their pricing.

Recalling the pricing details, the 128 GB variant of the iPhone 13 was introduced in India with a price tag of Rs 79,900. Similarly, the base model of the iPhone 14 in India also debuted with a price of Rs 79,900. At the time of their launch, both of these phones were priced at USD 799 in the United States. This indicates that the pricing for both prior iPhone models in India was essentially the US price multiplied by 100.

There is a strong likelihood that Apple will maintain its consistent approach this year, resulting in the iPhone 15 being priced at a level equivalent to the US price multiplied by 100. Consequently, the manufacturing of the phone in India is unlikely to exert any discernible influence on the ultimate retail price.

In simpler terms, given that we have never observed Indian manufacturing to impact the final iPhone price before, it's improbable that such a change will occur on this occasion.

When will new iPhone arrive in India?

While the iPhone 15 may not see a reduction in price in India due to its local manufacturing, there is the potential for it to become available earlier than expected. Typically, when new iPhones are launched globally, individuals in the US, Europe, the UK, and other markets have immediate access, while Indians often have to wait for a month or so before getting their hands on the devices. However, this may not be the case this time around.

Earlier this month, an Economic Times report revealed that Apple is planning to introduce the iPhone 15 in India sooner than in previous years, with the goal of minimizing the gap between the Indian release and the global launch to just a few days, if not a simultaneous unveiling.

Furthermore, a Bloomberg report indicated that iPhone 15 production had already commenced in Tamil Nadu, India. A Foxconn Technology Group facility in Sriperumbudur was reported to be fully prepared to manufacture the new iPhone series. Sources disclosed to the publication that the company is making efforts to increase the volume of iPhones produced in India.

