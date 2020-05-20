Good news for senior citizens: Modi Govt extends 'Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana' by 3 years till March 2023

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday extended the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana (PMVVY), a social security scheme for senior citizens, for three years till March, 2023.

PMVVY scheme, implemented through the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), is intended to give an assured minimum pension to senior citizens (60 years and above) based on an assured return on the purchase price/subscription amount.

The assured rate of return for fiscal 2020-21 has been pegged at 7.4 per cent per annum and thereafter to be reset every year, an official release said after the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to extend the scheme for a further period of three years up to March 31, 2023.

Earlier, the scheme offered an assured return of 8 per cent.

Government's financial liability is limited to the extent of the difference between the market return generated by LIC and the guaranteed return of 7.4 per cent per annum initially for the year 2020-21, and thereafter to be reset every year in line with Senior Citizens Saving Scheme (SCSS).