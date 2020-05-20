Domestic civil aviation operations to resume from May 25: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

On Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the domestic civil aviation operations will resume in a calibrated manner from May 25. The flights have been stopped since the first lockdown was enforced in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Puri added that all airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from May 25. He said that the Ministry will issue a Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) for the movement of passengers.

