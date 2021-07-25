'Going forward with Pramod Sawant as CM face': BJP chief JP Nadda during his Goa visit ahead of 2022 assembly elections

Eyeing the 2022 assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda commenced his two-day visit to Goa on Saturday. On Sunday, the president gave a strong indication that Pramod Sawant will continue as the chief minister of the state.

Lauding the CM's work, the BJP chief said, "Under his (Pramod Sawant) leadership, all-round development has taken place. We're going forward with him as CM face." "In BJP, Parliamentary Board makes the official declaration but there is no need to think about any other name," he added further.

"As far as the snoopgate is concerned, it is baseless and issueless. The Opposition led by Congress has got no issue which is related to people. That is why they raise such issue," said Mr Nadda.

While talking about BJP's success in Goa, the preisdent said that their saffron party has taken a big leap in the past 4.5 years in the state. "I have met Cabinet ministers, MLAs, MPs and party functionaries at different levels and we held detailed discussions. As far as the party is concerned, I am very optimistic," he added.