Godman's own country? Rape accused Nithyananda unveils new currency, Reserve Bank of Kailasa

According to Nithyananda, Kailaasa, the country he recently founded had entered into an agreement with an unnamed country that will host the new reserve bank.

"Everything is legally and legitimately established, reserve bank of Kailaasa, legitimately established with all the structure done based on the Vatican Bank," he observed.

Among the major duties of the bank will be managing the MahaKailaasa economy by handling all the donations that pour in from devotees from across the world.

"Each donation in any country belongs to that country's NGO, follows that country's laws. Working with those countries (in an) organised way, using that wealth to do the intended work for which that wealth was intended," said Nithyananada.

In the video the background ambience was changing hues offering no inkling of the self-styled godman's location.

Nithyananda now aims to follow up on his 'Reserve Bank of Kailaasa' with a Hindu parliament in the next six months, he said on Sunday.