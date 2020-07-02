Sisters who went missing from Swami Nithyananda's Ahmedabad ashram now learn chutney music in Kailasa

Towards the end of 2019, fugitive rape-accused and self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda made headlines after claiming that he had set up his own country called Kailasa in central Latin America. The 'new country' has its own website that claims it is a "nation without borders" led by "His Divine Holiness Nithyananda Paramashivam".

While initial reports had said that Nithyananda had founded a country of his own in Ecuador, the Embassy of Ecuador to India has written to the Free Press Journal saying that "it is absolutely false that Nithyananda or any of his associates have or could have ever established in Ecuador a so called 'cosmic republic' for their followers and supporters."