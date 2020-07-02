Sisters who went missing from Swami Nithyananda's Ahmedabad ashram now learn chutney music in Kailasa

Towards the end of 2019, fugitive rape-accused and self-styled godman Swami Nithyananda made headlines after claiming that he had set up his own country called Kailasa in central Latin America. The 'new country' has its own website that claims it is a "nation without borders" led by "His Divine Holiness Nithyananda Paramashivam".
While initial reports had said that Nithyananda had founded a country of his own in Ecuador, the Embassy of Ecuador to India has written to the Free Press Journal saying that "it is absolutely false that Nithyananda or any of his associates have or could have ever established in Ecuador a so called 'cosmic republic' for their followers and supporters."
Now, a Times of India report provides further insight into the Caribbean 'country'. Reportedly, two women who had gone missing from the godman's Ahmedabad ashram may now be in Kailasa. The siblings are believed to have stayed at the ashram and accompanied Nithyananda on his travels.
As per the TOI report, the duo have added a cultural flavour to the island and are learning new forms of art including chutney music. The report quotes a Gujarat Police official to say the same.
Chutney music incidentally is an Indo-Caribbean genre of music that borrows from Indian languages, especially Bhojpuri.