Goa Sunburn: From Lord Shiva's Pic To 2 Girls Carried In Ambulance, Festival Generates Controversy; Video Surfaces

Panaji, December 29: The Sunburn festival in Goa is in news for the wrong reasons. From accusations that the festival used the image of Lord Shiva inappropriately to a video going viral which claimed and showed that two girls had to be taken away in an ambulance, the festival has come under radar this year.

AAP Goa President, Amit Palekar, shared his objections about the festival in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He said that Lord Shiva's pictures were used in a derogatory manner and also shared a picture.

He also tagged the festival administration and Goa CM Pramod Sawant and demanded an FIR against the festival.

The AAP leader said in his post, "People drinking alcohol and dancing to loud music and my lord Shiva’s pics used in derogatory manner flashing on screen at EDM Festival hurts my Sanatan Dharma @DrPramodPSawant and you should immediately register FIR against @SunburnFestival for using my god for festival which promotes alcohol. @DGP_Goa take notice of this cognisable offence."

Video of girls carried out in ambulance goes viral

Another video allegedly from the Sunburn festival showed two girls carried out of the venue in an ambulance. Though the reason is not known, the incident gave rise to several speculations on social media.

What is Sunburn Festival?

The Sunburn Festival is an EDM festival (involving several DJs playing music simultaneously) and is held annually in Goa. This year the festival is held from December 28-31, 2023.

The festival was started in the year 2007 as a 3-day music festival in Goa. The festival, over the years, has gained prominence and a loyal following with people descending on Goa for the festival.