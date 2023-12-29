Goa: Sunburn Employees Allegedly Steal Passes Worth ₹82 lakh, 5 Arrested

The 3-day Sunburn EDM Festival at Vagator | FPJ

As the three-day annual electronic dance music (EDM) festival, Sunburn Festival began in Goa on Thursday, December 28th, a shocking case has come to light. Goa police have arrested as many as five Sunburn for allegedly stealing passes worth 82 lakh of rupees. Police confirmed that passes worth Rs.50 lakhs have been recovered so far.

5 SunBurn employees arrested

Police also said that the action was taken and probe was launched after Sunburn event organisers lodged a complaint alleging that the employees had stolen passes worth lakhs of Rupees. Complainant claimed that the employees who were accused of the theft were further selling the passes to the customers. A legal action has been initiated in the regard.

Ahead of the event, Special units of the Goa Police, including crime branch, anti-narcotics cell and forensic teams, had been deployed across the state’s coastal belt to check narcotics smuggling and consumption.

The 3-day Sunburn EDM Festival at Vagator

The police said a handheld device (Raman spectrometer) and mobile rapid screening test system will be used to conduct random on-the-spot testing for narcotics consumption.

Meanwhile, After failing to get the required approval to conduct the electronic dance music festival (EDM) on December 31, the Sunburn organizers have informed that the event will now be held only for three days from December 28-30.

The organizers have appealed to people, who have purchased the ticket for the fourth day, to either opt for complete refund or be part of any other day of the festival.