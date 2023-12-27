﻿Goa: Sunburn Confirms EDM Festival To Be Conducted Only For 3 Days

The 3-day EVM festival | The Goan Network

Panaji: After failing to get the required approval to conduct the electronic dance music festival (EDM) on December 31, the Sunburn organizers have informed that the event will now be held only for three days from December 28-30.

The organizers have appealed to people, who have purchased the ticket for the fourth day, to either opt for complete refund or be part of any other day of the festival.

The 3-day Sunburn EDM Festival at Vagator

The State government has granted permission for the annual three-day EDM festival to be held at Vagator from 4.00pm to 10.00pm.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances and despite our best efforts, Sunburn Goa has not received approvals from the local authorities to conduct the festival on December 31. Hence, the 4th day of the festival stands cancelled. The December 28, 29 and 30 will proceed as scheduled,” the organizers said.

The organizers said that Swedish DJ Alesso, who was set to perform on December 31, will not be performing at the Sunburn Goa anymore.

“The artist was ready and willing to travel to India and we are all devastated about this outcome. We will work together to bring Alesso back to India as soon as possible,” they said.

Government refused to give permission amid public backlash

The government refused the permission following objection raised by the locals from Anjuna and Siolim MLA Delilah Lobo, who had urged the Chief Minister not to allow the festival on eve of New Year, stating that it will affect business of local restaurants and traffic jams will deter people from attending the New Year midnight mass.

Despite the State government refusing permission to host the event on December 31, the organizers had continued the sale of tickets for the day which was ranging between ₹2000 to ₹4000.

As such, the organizers have now given three options to the ticket holders of December 31-- they can either retain the ticket and attend any other day of the festival or get 100 per cent refund or swap ticket to Sunburn Goa closing party on New Year’s Eve.