Sunburn Goa 2023: AAP Alleges State Govt Shifting Music Festival From Anjuna To Porvorim After Opposition From Locals

Sunburn Goa |

The Sunburn 2023 electronic dance music (EDM) festival, scheduled to take place over four days from December 28th to 31st in Goa's Vagator, encountered opposition, particularly regarding its extension to encompass the final day of the year. After villagers from Anjuna-Caisua vehemently opposed the festival's extension to new year's eve, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had assured that Sunburn would not be held on December 31.

“As Siolim MLA Delilah Lobo requested, we cancelled Sunburn on December 31, if the people don’t want it. How can we have it,” CM Sawant said.

Local #MLA & people have requested not to hold #Sunburn event on 31st December, if people dont want then how it can happen, says Goa CM Pramod Sawant on Monday.#Goa #BreakingNews #Sunburn pic.twitter.com/tNx4k7CNty — Herald Goa (@oheraldogoa) December 4, 2023

Main reason for locals' opposition for fest's extension

Residents of Anjuna vehemently objected to the planned Sunburn EDM festival scheduled for December 31, expressing concerns about potential traffic congestion and adverse effects on local businesses. The organisers had initially intended for a four-day event, causing apprehension among villagers accustomed to the festival lasting only three days.

The prolonged duration of the event was a major source of discontent among residents, given that Sunburn had traditionally been a three-day affair for many years. Goans have emphasised concerns over possible traffic disruptions and disturbances to local celebrations that could arise from hosting the festival on New Year's Eve.

Apart from CM Sawant, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte had assured on Thursday that the festival will not be held in Vagator. He said the state government is of clear view that Sunburn will not get permissions for December 31.

“We are clear that no festivals like Sunburn will get permission on Dec 31. The organisers have been already told,” said Khaunte.

No Sunburn on 31st December, Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte Firm Along With CM Decision pic.twitter.com/xTIqXlPedt — Goa Plus News (@goaplusnews) December 6, 2023

However, the Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that the Goa government is having backdoor negotiations with the organisers of the festival to shift the festival to Porvorim.

Amit Palekar, President of Goa AAP, posted a video on X allegedly from the secretariat, claiming an organiser of the festival was seen there.

"BREAKING NEWS @SunburnFestival is to be shifted to Porvorim and in preparation for that look who’s seen at the Secretariat. @DrPramodPSawant thanks for respecting sentiments of residents of Anjuna/Vagatore they are relieved that they can now earn a living in peace. Pun intended!! Harry Potter tricks are being worked out to fool Goans I believe," Palekar wrote on X.

