 Goa Shocker: Man Held For Attempting To Rape Girlfriend While Partying At Resort In Arpora
The victim managed to escape, but out of fear, didn’t narrate the facts immediately. After three days finally the girl narrated the ordeal to her elder sister and then lodged a complaint.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 07:32 PM IST
article-image
Man Held For Attempting To Rape Girlfriend. | Representative Image

Panaji, August 1: A man who allegedly attempted to rape his girlfriend's friend, while partying in the resort in Arpora in North Goa district, has been arrested, police said on Tuesday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that Anjuna police has arrested the Karnataka native in connection with a rape case.

"Complaint was lodged by the victim girl, 19, wherein she informed that she along with her friend had gone for a picnic at a resort in Arpora. Further her friend's boyfriend also came there. After they partied, the boyfriend sent his girlfriend out on the pretext of getting some things and he went to the bedroom of the victim girl and tried to force himself on the victim.

"Accused person has been identified as Albaz aka Afzal Noor Ahmed Khan, 21 yrs, resident of Camurlim, Goa and native of Haveri Karnataka," police said. Police said that the accused person has been arrested under Section 376 of the IPC.

