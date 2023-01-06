e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGoa: Passengers complain of taxi shortage on first-day operations of Mopa Airport

Goa: Passengers complain of taxi shortage on first-day operations of Mopa Airport

Many passengers were left without taxis as operators demanded a seperate counter before commencing the services.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 03:29 PM IST
article-image
Goa: Passengers complain of taxi shortage on first day operations of Mopa Airport | ANI
Follow us on

Panaji: The first passenger flight arrived at the Manohar International Airport in Goa from Hyderabad on Thursday, marking the commencement of operations at the new facility in the coastal state. However, passengers who arrived Goa's second airport on the first day had a list of complaints.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, several passengers experienced issues related to connectivity because of shortage of taxis on arrival. Many passengers were left without taxis as operators demanded a seperate counter before commencing the services. However, the government has assured the taxi operators that there demands will be looked after soon.

Bus services were operating throughout the day from the airport to the major cities of Goa.

Airport inaugurated on Dec 11, 2022, by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first phase of the new airport on December 11, 2022.

The airport has been named after late Manohar Parrikar, the former defence minister who had also served as the chief minister of Goa.

With Mopa, Goa has got another international airport which is located 50 km apart from the south Goa-based Dabolim facility, operated as a civil enclave in the Indian Navy's air station INS Hansa.

Details of Mopa airport

The first phase of the Rs 2,870 crore Mopa airport project will cater to around 44 lakh passengers per annum, which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA, an official earlier said.

Airport built on sustainable infrastructure theme

The airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and has a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rainwater harvesting, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities.

It has adopted some of the best-in-class technologies like 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 5G compatible IT infrastructure.

Read Also
WATCH: Goa's new airport in North functional; 1st Indigo flight lands
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh cold wave shock: 25 die due to heart attack, brain stroke in a day in Kanpur

Karnataka: School in Bengaluru receives bomb threat, BDS on spot

Karnataka: School in Bengaluru receives bomb threat, BDS on spot

Delhi: United Hindu Front protests outside SC ahead of same-sex marriage case hearing; Watch video

Delhi: United Hindu Front protests outside SC ahead of same-sex marriage case hearing; Watch video

Goa: Passengers complain of taxi shortage on first-day operations of Mopa Airport

Goa: Passengers complain of taxi shortage on first-day operations of Mopa Airport

ON CAMERA: Man dies of heart attack while buying medicines at medical store in Haryana's Faridabad;...

ON CAMERA: Man dies of heart attack while buying medicines at medical store in Haryana's Faridabad;...