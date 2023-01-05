WATCH: First flight lands at Manohar International Airport in Goa; passengers receive warm welcome

Goa: First flight lands at newly inaugurated Manohar International Airport | ANI

Panaji: The first passenger flight arrived at the Manohar International Airport in Goa from Hyderabad on Thursday, marking the commencement of operations at the new facility in the coastal state.

Touch down at the MOPA airport Goa - onboard the Inaugural @IndiGo6E flight from Delhi to Goa. pic.twitter.com/jq33SUUrlz — Dibyendu Mondal (@dibyendumondal) January 5, 2023

The IndiGo flight from Hyderabad landed at 9 am at the new airport located at Mopa in North Goa district, airport officials said.

Union Minister Shripad Naik and Goa Tourism Minister welcomed passengers

Union Minister Shripad Naik and Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte were present to welcome the passengers at the terminal building of the airport.

New Airport in GOA, India started its Operations today. Visuals are of the passengers of the First commercial flight Indigo 6E 6145 that landed at the New Mopa Airport (GOX), being named as Manohar International Airport – Mopa.



📹 Goa News Hub#aircraft #travel #flight pic.twitter.com/RQaRlUntnH — FL360aero (@fl360aero) January 5, 2023

Naik and Khaunte also presented symbolic dummy boarding passes to passengers scheduled to travel to Hyderabad in another IndiGo flight, the first one to take off from the new airport in Goa on Thursday.

Airport inaugurated on Dec 11, 2022 by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the first phase of the new airport on December 11, 2022.

The airport has been named after late Manohar Parrikar, the former defence minister who had also served as the chief minister of Goa.

With Mopa, Goa has got another international airport which is located 50 km apart from the south Goa-based Dabolim facility, operated as a civil enclave in the Indian Navy's air station INS Hansa.

Details of Mopa airport

The first phase of the Rs 2,870 crore Mopa airport project will cater to around 44 lakh passengers per annum, which can be expanded to a saturation capacity of 33 MPPA, an official earlier said.

Airport built on sustainable infrastructure theme

The airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure and has a solar power plant, green buildings, LED lights on the runway, rainwater harvesting, state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant with recycling facilities, among other such facilities.

It has adopted some of the best-in-class technologies like 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, StabilRoad, Robomatic Hollow precast walls, and 5G compatible IT infrastructure.