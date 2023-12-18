Goa Liberation Day 2023: Know History And Significance Of The Day When State Got Freedom From Portugal

Goa Liberation Day 2023: Know History, Significance of the Day When State Got Freedom From Portugal | The Goan Network

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated every year on December 19. This special day is to remember and celebrate when Goa became free from Portuguese control in 1961 after being ruled by them for 451 years. On that day, the Indian Army annexed Goa from the Portuguese. People in Goa show their happiness and respect for their culture and history on this day. It's a time for everyone to feel proud and remember how the people of Goa came together for freedom and unity.

Doctor Ram Manohar Lohia played a significant role in the movement for Goa's liberation. He started the movement on June 18, 1946, gathering young people from Goa to work towards Goa's freedom. As we celebrate Goa Liberation Day in 2023 on December 19, it's essential to understand the history and importance of this remarkable day.

History of Goa Liberation Day

Before 1961, Goa was under the control of Portugal, which is a country in Europe. In India, the leaders and fighters for independence wanted Goa to be a part of free India. On December 19, 1961, the Indian military carried out a successful mission named 'Operation Vijay' to liberate Goa from Portuguese control.

Historical records show that even after India gained independence in 1947, the Portuguese didn’t want to leave Goa. They argued that Goa was different from the rest of India in terms of culture and religion. The Indian government initially tried to solve this diplomatically through discussions with Portugal. When these talks didn’t work, the Indian government decided to use the military to take over Goa.

Significance of Goa Liberation Day

Goa Liberation Day reminds everyone about the state's diverse culture. It celebrates the rich heritage with music, dances and shows that display the different cultures in Goa. People in Goa celebrate this day with lots of excitement and love for their country.

During this special day, Goa organizes many activities such as parades, cultural shows, raising the flag, and exhibitions. Schools, colleges, and government offices hold special events to honor the brave freedom fighters who worked hard to free Goa from Portuguese control.