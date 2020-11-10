Goa law college lecturer booked for FB post which compared women wearing mangalsutra to chained dogs

Panaji: The Goa Police on Monday booked a law college lecturer on charges of allegedly outraging religious sentiments through a Facebook post, days after a complaint was filed against her by one Rajiv Jha for allegedly slandering Hindu religion.

According to Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Utkrisht Prasoon a First Information Report has also been filed against Jha, a resident of Ponda town in South Goa, for allegedly intimidating Singh and outraging her modesty through social media posts.

"The above said accused person with a Facebook profile in the name of Shilpa Surendra Pratap Singh knowingly uploaded a post on Facebook account in the public domain with deliberate and malicious intention and outraged the religious feelings of the complainant, thereby insulting religious beliefs, and committing an offence under Section 295 of the IPC," read a First Information Report filed by Ravi Jha at Panaji police station.

The FIR follows accusations made against Singh, that her controversial Facebook post criticised conservative traditions in Hinduism and Islam by making objectionable references to the practice of wearing a mangalsutra and donning a burkha respectively. Singh reportedly compared women wearing mangalsutra to chained dogs in her post.

"Jha has also been booked under sections 504 (insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (outraging modesty) of the IPC based on the complaint filed by Shilpa Singh" Prasoon also said.

In her complaint, Singh had accused Jha of intimidation, outraging her modesty, and also inciting a lynch mob against her through Facebook posts.

With IANS inputs