 Goa: Industries involved in sale of goumutra get ₹3 crore push
Goa: Industries involved in sale of goumutra get ₹3 crore push

In order to promote the production of non-meat products, the government has launched the Mukhyamantri Go-dhan Yevzan.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 04:48 PM IST
MAPUSA: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has allotted Rs 3 crore to incentivise industries involved in the sale of Goumutra and Gomay products, while making an allocation of Rs 85.26 crore for the Industrial sector in the budget.

Mukhyamantri Go-dhan Yevzan launched

In order to promote the production of non-meat products, the government has launched the Mukhyamantri Go-dhan Yevzan to provide production-linked incentives for industries involved in the sale of goumutra and gomay products.

“A cow’s milk and urine have a lot of significance. We have therefore decided to allot Rs 3 crore to incentivise industries involved in sale of goumutra and gomay products,” Sawant said in his budget speech.

