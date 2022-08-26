Goa: Now, green industries don’t need NOCs from local bodies

In a bid to simplify the procedure to grant consent for establishment to green industries, the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has done away with submission of most documents, including NOC from local bodies, while also considerably reducing the time to decide on the application.

The GSPCB has also done away with the inspection for green industries with the consent given on the basis of a self-declaration.

The same was announced by GSPCB Member Secretary Shamila Monteiro during the GSPCB’s initiatives on ease of doing business at Saligao on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Monteiro said under the new initiative for green category industries, it has been decided to seek a few documents which will help decide the grant of consent to establish, without inspection.

“Among the mandatory documents are ownership or lease document, site plan, soakpit/septic/STP location plan,” Monteiro stated and added that the CA certificate to assess asset value is made optional with the applicant given a choice to submit self-declaration on the same.

“Further, the need to submit 13 more documents, including NOC from local bodies, is not required and the applicant can submit affidavit stating that he/she will be responsible for waste generated either water, air or solid,” she stated.

“However, we will be definitely monitoring as and when required,” said Monteiro, while informing that the decision on the application will be done in 15 days, which will be subject to there being no complaint and compliance to the existing consent conditions.

As for consent to establish for orange category industries, no inspection shall be conducted for industrial establishment within the industrial estate and the application will be decided in 15 days of receipt of application and payment of fees.

For red category industries, the application will be decided within 60 days but it will go through a process of the Technical Advisory Committee based on the intensity of pollution and project size.

“For green and orange category, there is auto renewal where the GSPCB does not inspect the premise and the consent is given based on previous monitoring by GSPCB,” Monteiro informed.

In the case of consent to operate (fresh/renewal), the GSPCB has done away with inspection for hotels up to 24 rooms in both green and orange categories with the applications decided in 15 days, subject to there being no complaint and compliance to the existing consent conditions.

But, for red category industries the GSPCB will decide on the consent to operate application within 60 days with the application going through the Technical Advisory Committee for further scrutiny.

As for issue of fresh or renewal of biomedical waste authorisation, the Board will decide on the applications which are complete in all respects, within 15 days. All the applications are accepted online by the GSPCB.

Earlier, a film creating awareness on the ill-effects of single use plastic was also launched as well as revised citizens charter.

Environment secretary Arun Kumar Mishra, GSPCB chairman Mahesh Patil and others were present.

This news is reported by The Goan. To read more GOA news visit The Goan.